Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Colorado

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Ryan Johansen’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck prior to Mikko Rantanen’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge