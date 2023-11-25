Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES (10-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (6-12-0)
2 p.m. ET; BSMW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Jakub Vrana -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes – Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Corey Perry, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Taylor Hall (ACL surgery)
Status report
Binnington could start after making 16 saves in relief of Hofer in an 8-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... The Blues have made goalie changes in each of their past two games … Vrana is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for the previous three games … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday … Perry will be away from the team for “the foreseeable” future, according to general manager Kyle Davidson. The forward will be scratched for the third straight game as part of an “organizational decision.” … Tyler Johnson took a maintenance day Saturday and did not practice, but is expected to play.