Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES (10-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (6-12-0)

2 p.m. ET; BSMW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Jakub Vrana -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes – Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Corey Perry, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Taylor Hall (ACL surgery)

Status report

Binnington could start after making 16 saves in relief of Hofer in an 8-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... The Blues have made goalie changes in each of their past two games … Vrana is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for the previous three games … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday … Perry will be away from the team for “the foreseeable” future, according to general manager Kyle Davidson. The forward will be scratched for the third straight game as part of an “organizational decision.” … Tyler Johnson took a maintenance day Saturday and did not practice, but is expected to play.