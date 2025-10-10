Blues at Flames projected lineups

BLUES (0-1-0) at FLAMES (1-1-0)
4 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Matvei Gridin -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Toropchenko, a forward, did not practice Friday in St. Louis because of soreness and was replaced on the fourth line by Texier, who was a healthy scratch in a 5-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... The Flames did not practice Friday. … Bahl is questionable after taking a shot off the back of his helmet in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. If Bahl doesn't play, rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh could make his season debut.