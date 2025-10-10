Blues at Flames projected lineups

BLUES (0-1-0) at FLAMES (1-1-0)

4 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Matvei Gridin -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Samuel Honzek, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Toropchenko, a forward, did not practice Friday in St. Louis because of soreness and was replaced on the fourth line by Texier, who was a healthy scratch in a 5-0 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... The Flames did not practice Friday. … Bahl is questionable after taking a shot off the back of his helmet in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. If Bahl doesn't play, rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh could make his season debut.