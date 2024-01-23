Blues at Flames

BLUES (22-20-2) at FLAMES (21-20-5)
9 p.m., ET; SN1, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle -- Dennis Gilbert
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Adam Ruzicka
Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (personal)
Status report
Markstrom will make his first start since missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Schwindt was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his Flames debut. He played three NHL games for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. … Binnington will make his third straight start for St. Louis.