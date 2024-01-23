Blues at Flames

BLUES (22-20-2) at FLAMES (21-20-5)

9 p.m., ET; SN1, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad --Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Nathan Walker

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (personal)

Status report

Markstrom will make his first start since missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Schwindt was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his Flames debut. He played three NHL games for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. … Binnington will make his third straight start for St. Louis.