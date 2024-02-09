Blues at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (26-21-2) at SABRES (22-24-4)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais 

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Calle Rosen

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson 

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Kapanen will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Defensemen Faulk and Perunovich each is week to week. … Luukkonen is expected to start for the ninth time in 10 games.

