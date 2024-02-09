Blues at Sabres

BLUES (26-21-2) at SABRES (22-24-4)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Calle Rosen
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Kapanen will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Defensemen Faulk and Perunovich each is week to week. … Luukkonen is expected to start for the ninth time in 10 games.