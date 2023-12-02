Blues at Coyotes

BLUES (12-9-1) at COYOTES (11-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexy Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ryan McGregor
Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Vrana, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. ... Perunovich will go back into the lineup, with Tucker, a defenseman, coming out. … Hofer will start after Binnington started the past three games. ... Ingram will make his fourth straight start. … Boyd, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... McGregor, a forward, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Dermott, a defenseman, resumed practicing earlier this week but still isn’t ready to play.