Blues at Coyotes

BLUES (12-9-1) at COYOTES (11-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexy Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Vrana, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. ... Perunovich will go back into the lineup, with Tucker, a defenseman, coming out. … Hofer will start after Binnington started the past three games. ... Ingram will make his fourth straight start. … Boyd, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... McGregor, a forward, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Dermott, a defenseman, resumed practicing earlier this week but still isn’t ready to play.