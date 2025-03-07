Blues at Ducks projected lineups

BLUES (30-27-6) at DUCKS (27-27-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)

Status report

The Blues did not conduct a morning skate Friday. ... Parayko, a defenseman, will undergo a scope on his left knee after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. ... Kessel, a right-handed shooter like Parayko, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gibson did not take part in the Ducks morning skate Friday after he was hit by Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor as he drove the net in the second period of a 3-2 loss on Wednesday. Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said on Friday the goalie is "doing fine, he’ll be OK," but was unsure if Gibson would be available against St. Louis. ... The Ducks acquired Kylington, a defenseman in a trade with the New York Islanders on Thursday for future considerations; Kylington will fill the roster spot of defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff. Kylington did not attend the morning skate, but is expected to arrive in Anaheim prior to game time.