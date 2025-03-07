Blues at Ducks projected lineups

BLUES (30-27-6) at DUCKS (27-27-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)
Status report
The Blues did not conduct a morning skate Friday. ... Parayko, a defenseman, will undergo a scope on his left knee after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. ... Kessel, a right-handed shooter like Parayko, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gibson did not take part in the Ducks morning skate Friday after he was hit by Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor as he drove the net in the second period of a 3-2 loss on Wednesday. Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said on Friday the goalie is "doing fine, he’ll be OK," but was unsure if Gibson would be available against St. Louis. ... The Ducks acquired Kylington, a defenseman in a trade with the New York Islanders on Thursday for future considerations; Kylington will fill the roster spot of defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward prospect Herman Traff. Kylington did not attend the morning skate, but is expected to arrive in Anaheim prior to game time.