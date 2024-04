Blues at Ducks

BLUES (40-32-5) at DUCKS (25-48-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC

Blues projected lineup

Zack Bolduc -- Robert Thomas -- Kevin Hayes

Zach Dean -- Brayden Schenn -- Brandon Saad

Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker -- Sammy Blais -- Kasperi Kapanen

Tyler Tucker -- Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy – Matthew Kessel

Torey Krug -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella

Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

William Lagesson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

Alex Stalock

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ben Meyers

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body), John Gibson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Neighbours, a forward, was injured by a hit from San Jose forward Luke Kunin during the second period and did not return. Faulk, a defenseman, was injured in an ensuing fight with Kunin and did not return.