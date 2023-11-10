Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ LAK – 3:26 of Overtime

Latest News

Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings game recap November 9

Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 9

Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning
NHL role in Global Mentoring Program paying off

NHL role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
Boston honors veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event

Bruins honor veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Dallas Stars Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 9

Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Lafreniere, Trocheck each has 3 points in Rangers win against Wild
Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings game recap November 9

Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens top Red Wings to end 4-game skid
New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle scores 1st NHL hat trick, lifts Bruins past Islanders
Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators game recap November 9

Canucks defeat Senators for 5th straight win, push point streak to 9
Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue starts for Rangers
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ LAK – 3:26 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, *“The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 1:37 (3:23 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.