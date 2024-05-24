Situation Room Initiated Challenge: EDM @ DAL – 0:32 of the Second Overtime Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Edmonton

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Zach Hyman did not high-stick the puck at 19:31 of the second overtime period (0:29 elapsed time) – three seconds prior to Connor McDavid's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.