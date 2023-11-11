Situation Room Initiated Challenge: CAR @ FLA – 13:18 of the Third Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is overturned – Goal Florida

Explanation: The Situation room initiated a review to determine whether the puck was directed into the Carolina net with a high stick. Video review determined that Carter Verhaeghe’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Carolina net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”