Skinner, Peterka each has 2 points in Sabres win against Wild 
Tkachuk, Verhaeghe propel Panthers past Hurricanes
Kuznetsov has 2 goals, Capitals hold off Devils
Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
McDonald's Hall of Fame call to former teammate Vernon special moment
NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins on Feb. 18
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
NHL On Tap: Flames go for 3rd straight win against Maple Leafs, former GM
Oilers believe they can turn season around despite sluggish start

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: CAR @ FLA – 13:18 of the Third Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is overturned – Goal Florida

Explanation: The Situation room initiated a review to determine whether the puck was directed into the Carolina net with a high stick. Video review determined that Carter Verhaeghe’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Carolina net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”