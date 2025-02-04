Niedermayer discusses Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

Hall of Fame defenseman, Ducks adviser says best-on-best tournaments are 'a blast as a hockey player'

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Scott Niedermayer, a special adviser to hockey operations with the Anaheim Ducks.

WASHINGTON -- Scott Niedermayer represented Canada and won at every level of international play, beginning with the 1991 IIHF World Junior Championship to the 2002 and 2010 Olympics to the 2004 IIHF World Championship to the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

So, the retired former New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks defenseman is looking forward to watching the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and in Boston. Featuring NHL players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland, it will be the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"It was a highlight to be part of those and watch them even," Niedermayer said. "When you bring up those big international competitions, the thing that I first think about is the '87 Canada Cup. I was 14, 13 or whatever at that time, and just watching (Mario) Lemieux and (Wayne) Gretzky out there is kind of etched in memory of hockey.

"Then, to be able to participate for Team Canada at different levels, in the Olympics and all those things, it's a blast as a hockey player."

Niedermayer believes it will also be enjoyable for the fans after waiting nine years to see the best in the sport go head-to-head.

"To have that again as a fan to see that, and the opportunity for the players as well is great," said Niedermayer, a 2013 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 2004. "What this tournament looks like will be kind of interesting just with four teams. I'm sure once the puck drops, the competitive juices will be flowing and it should be good hockey."

In an interview with NHL.com, Niedermayer, a four-time Stanely Cup winner (1995, 2000, 2003, 2007), talked more about the 4 Nations Face-Off, his experiences in international competition, his role with the Ducks, the state of their rebuild and more.

What do you think of Canada's roster with some players who will get a chance to play together for the first time such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon?

"As fans, they kind of missed out on those opportunities, and even the players themselves to get together and play with the best players from your country and compete for your country. So, I'm sure they're excited about that opportunity and, obviously, this is a nice little sort of lead-up to the Olympics again (in Milan in 2026), which was fun to be part of and great for the players as well. They love playing for their countries too."

What did it mean to you when you were Canada's captain for the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver?

"It was a tremendous honor. I was near the end of my career at that point, an old veteran. Not quite as gray as I am now, but a little bit. It was a great honor. I understood there was going to be some pressure involved, but I think the fact that I had been around and been through playoffs and other Olympics and big competitions was very helpful to kind of handle that. I'm sure through most of my career I wouldn't have been ready to take that on, but because I had played for a long time and been through different experiences, I felt comfortable with that role. In Canada, trying to win a gold medal for the country again, there's a bit of pressure there."

What was your best memory representing Canada?

"That probably was it. It was in sort of my home province. Family was there, the kids. Then, just to see how the Olympics went. The whole time we stayed right downtown. You could look out our window and see people running around with flags and red on, red jerseys and enjoying all the events. And just the atmosphere that was in Vancouver, to be part of that, and at the end, to finish it the way everybody expected, I guess, it was a great memory. It turned out as you would hope for. It doesn't always do that, but it was fun to be a part of such a big event for Canada and for the province of [British Columbia] too."

What team do you think will win the 4 Nations Face-off?

"I have to pick Canada."

Ducks center Leo Carlsson is going to play for Sweden at 20 years old. How much can he benefit from being around those players and in that atmosphere?

"I think that's exactly right. As a young guy, the more opportunities and experiences you can have to learn from other players and different coaches and in different environments, it helps you a lot, for sure. So, I'm sure he's excited. Playing at that level of hockey will be something new for him. I'm sure there will be butterflies. I know the first time I got to do it, there was. But it's a great opportunity for him to contribute, but also learn a lot from the experience."

What does your role as a special adviser with the Ducks entail?

"That's a common question. Everybody asks about that. Adviser is what I am, so I'm kind of involved in most areas of the hockey operations. I do talk to the coaches. I'm in touch with them. I do some player development. I go out and see some players we've drafted. I do a little bit of scouting before the draft. So, kind of just chipping in. I'm definitely not working as hard as the real scouts that are pounding the pavement as hard as they do, but it's been fun, and it's been a challenge for where our team and franchise is and what we're trying to do. But similar to competing when you're playing, you're trying to get to the top of the hill again."

Do you see progress in the Ducks this season?

"Yeah. These days there's so many different numbers and stats that everybody looks at. You can almost pick the ones that you want to kind of tell a story. But if I ignore that and you just go by sort of the eyeball test, it does look better. It looks like the coaching staff has been there over a year now and the players are starting to understand, and the young guys are gaining some experience. And I think those things have helped us look better, for sure."

Do you sometimes work with the Ducks' young defensemen such as Pavel Mintyukov (21), and Olen Zellweger (21)?

"A little bit. I'm in touch with them, talk to them about their game, about different things. It is a difficult position to play, obviously, and it does take time. Everybody probably looks at rebuilding teams and wishes they were better right away, and probably the same can be true for young players. We are trying to focus on them learning the important details of the game that help you have success later as an individual and team. Maybe that does take away a little bit of other parts of their game when they're young. I know I felt like that when I was coached by under Jacques Lemaire (with the Devils), but in the long run that made me a more valuable, better player for my team. So, I think that's what we're trying to do here, and hopefully the young guys are learning those things."

You attended the ceremony inducting Lemaire into the Devils' Ring of Honor on Jan. 22. As you mentioned, you didn't initially see eye-to-eye about everything, but eventually appreciated what you learned from him?

"Exactly. There were a lot of frustrating times personally for me as a young player with him, and I look back now and say it was the best thing that ever happened to me. So, it's kind of an interesting story. I'm sure everybody has one like that about growing up and maturing and learning some lessons about whatever it is you do. But obviously, he knew how to win. He came from a place that had a lot of success (the Montreal Canadiens), and he knew what it took and when he came to New Jersey (in 1993), we had a lot of confidence that he knew what it took. So, that allowed him to coach and for our team to buy into what he was doing. His first year, we made it to the conference final and won a Stanley Cup his second year.

"So, we obviously bought in, and he knew what he was talking about and the way he coached kind of changed a little bit of the game and the way it was played. Maybe it wasn't the most entertaining brand of hockey, but obviously [we were] tremendously successful in winning hockey games and winning Stanley Cups. I think we benefited from what he brought to the organization long after he was gone. That was our identity. The players that were there learned a lot from him and that allowed us to carry on for years to have more success."

