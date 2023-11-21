Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com

TORONTO -- Dave Keon walks down to the Sunset Grill in downtown Toronto early on a Monday morning and no, he’s not joined by Don Henley, the legendary Eagles drummer and solo artist who co-wrote the classic 1985 song of that name about a Sunset Boulevard burger joint.
But Keon might tell you that he met Bob Dylan at Maple Leaf Gardens about 50 years ago, brought over to say hello to “a small fellow in a hat sitting in the corner. I guess I met him, I said hello but we didn’t shake hands. They told me I wasn’t supposed to look at him.”
In 2016, for the team’s centennial season, Keon was voted by a blue-ribbon panel as the greatest Maple Leafs player of all time. His No. 14 was retired to Scotiabank Arena rafters that October, along with nine other previously “honored” numbers whose retirement he insisted upon should his own be celebrated, his statue among the 10 in Legends Row outside the arena.
Keon played 1,062 regular-season games for Toronto from 1960-75 and was captain from 1969-75, then 301 in the WHA from 1975-79 and 234 more for Hartford in the NHL from 1979-82.
The 83-year-old native of Noranda, Quebec scored 396 goals and had 590 assists in the NHL, assessed just 117 penalty minutes in 18 seasons -- an average of 6½ minutes per season. He won the Stanley Cup in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967 and was awarded the 1961 Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year, Lady Byng in 1962 and 1963 as its most gentlemanly player and Conn Smythe in 1967 as the Stanley Cup Playoffs most valuable player.