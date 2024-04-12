Crosby gets 1,000th assist, leads Penguins into playoff position

Not long ago, the Penguins looked like they would miss the playoffs for the second straight season. They were 10 points out of a playoff spot through the games of March 4. They traded forward Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, one day before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

But now they’re on a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) since March 24. Crosby, their captain, leads the NHL in scoring in that span with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists). He leads the Penguins in goals (41), assists (48) and points (89) this season.

“I don’t think there’s been a different Sid the last 10 games,” forward Reilly Smith said. “He’s been the best player on our team the entire season. We’ve got to help him out a little bit more.”

Smith laughed.

“He can’t be on the ice for every goal.”

Crosby made an incredible play to help Pittsburgh take a 1-0 lead Thursday, banking the puck off the back of the net to elude Red Wings center Dylan Larkin. He sent a pass from below the goal line to the right wing. Rust fired a shot from a sharp angle, and forward Drew O'Connor scored on a rebound at 2:40 of the first period.

Then Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2, driving to the left post and redirecting a pass from Rust at 7:58 of the second. That was his 1,590th point, tying him with Phil Esposito for 10th in NHL history.

Finally, Crosby outmuscled Red Wings forward J.T. Compher at the left side of the net to control a rebound below the goal line. He backhanded a pass from low in the left circle into the high slot for Karlsson, who fired a slap shot to score the winning goal. That marked two milestones and one huge win.

Crosby is the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 assists and the seventh fastest. He needed 1,269 games. Only Wayne Gretzky (645), Mario Lemieux (856), Paul Coffey (1,105), Adam Oates (1,174), Ron Francis (1,235) and Marcel Dionne (1,259) needed fewer.

Next on the all-time scoring list is Joe Sakic (1,641) points. After that? Lemieux (1,723).

“It’s cool,” Crosby said. “I couldn’t have told you that. I haven’t looked that closely at it. But to be in that company with all those players you mentioned, yeah, that means a lot. I grew up watching those players that you named. Obviously, a big fan of the game and the history, so yeah, it’s something that I’m honored to be a part of that.”