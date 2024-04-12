Crosby, Penguins defeat Red Wings to move into 2nd wild card

Karlsson won it with a slap shot from the high slot off a pass from Crosby in the left face-off circle.

Crosby and Bryan Rust each had a goal and two assists, and Reilly Smith had two assists for the Penguins (37-30-12), who are 7-0-3 in their past 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic, who has started all 10 games during the streak, made 25 saves.

With the win, Pittsburgh moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They passed the Washington Capitals, who lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the Red Wings (38-32-9), who have lost three of four and seven of nine. Alex Lyon made 21 saves.

Larkin cut the deficit to 5-4 at 12:56 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the crease off a centering pass from Raymond.

Raymond then completed his hat trick, tying it 5-5 at 14:53 on a breakaway set up by Larkin.

Drew O’Connor put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:40 of the first period, putting in the rebound of Rust’s shot with a backhand in the crease.

Raymond tied it 1-1 at 3:39 with a backhand in front.

Kris Letang gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 15:09 with a wrist shot from the slot.

Raymond tied it 2-2 at 19:46, taking a pass from DeBrincat on a 2-on-1 rush and going forehand to backhand around Nedeljkovic’s right pad.

Crosby put the Penguins back in front 3-2 at 7:58 of the second period, tapping in a pass from Rust at the left post.

Rust made it 4-2 at 12:44 with a snap shot from the high slot.

Jeff Petry cut it to 4-3 at 19:24 on a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Jeff Carter extended the lead to 5-3 at 3:32 of the third, scoring short-handed with a wrist shot from the right circle.