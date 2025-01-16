Keefe has fond memories of Toronto heading into return with Devils

TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe coached 172 regular-season games at Scotiabank Arena when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019-24. So to say his trip to the arena on Thursday was familiar, right down to the traffic, is fair.

"Fought traffic on the [Queen Elizabeth Way] on the way to get here this morning so all that was very familiar but of course it will be a little different on the other bench tonight," Keefe said. "When puck drops, it's hockey and I felt kind of similar when we played them down in Jersey as well."

The New Jersey Devils coach spent the night at his home in Oakville, about a 40-minute drive west of Toronto. The trip to Toronto afforded him time with his wife and two sons, who as a family, decided they would remain in Toronto while Keefe moved to New Jersey. Between coaching Toronto of the American Hockey League from 2015-19 before being hired by the Maple Leafs in November of 2019, Keefe did not want to disrupt the relationships his family had built in Toronto.

"We were fortunate to spend nine years here," Keefe said. "My boys are 12 and 14 and have created some great friendships and are competitive hockey and lacrosse players and did not want to disrupt that and my wife is very comfortable with lots of great friendships and support systems around her. We had a pretty good sense that if there was going to be a move, the family would likely stay behind. That's part of why a place like New Jersey was so appealing because it is so accessible. I've spent many off days back here in Toronto reconnecting with them and visiting. It's probably gone better than expected."

So while the trip to Toronto was a welcomed one for Keefe from a family standpoint, it will be his first visit to Scotiabank Arena with the Devils who play the Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2). Keefe was fired by the Maple Leafs on May 9 and hired by the Devils two weeks later on May 23.

"It feels similar. I actually came in the same walk I took coming in here," Keefe said. "I always came in through the Raptors entrance so just stopped short a little bit this time (visitors locker room). I've been in the visitors' room before with the Marlies, but it is a little different. They painted the hallways and the suites are a little different but just great to see all the familiar faces and say hello to everyone."

During his time with the Maple Leafs, Keefe was 212-97-40 in 349 games but managed to win only one playoff round, that coming in 2023 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round. Keefe said while he loved every day that he coached the Maple Leafs, the playoff losses are what stick with him.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I had here and I'm forever disappointed we weren't able to deliver and have more success in the playoffs, which is part of why change is required," Keefe said. "And I think change has been good."

"I loved every second of being the Leafs coach, so I wouldn't say I was relieved when [I was fired]… I never once had a negative experience. People treated me with great respect. Just being around people coming up and thanking me for my time here. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with the job but a lot of privilege. I loved every single day I coached the Leafs."

Keefe has already faced the Maple Leafs twice this season in New Jersey, losing each (4-2 loss on October 10; 2-1 overtime loss on December 10). In a way, he said this visit allows him to fully close the book on his time in Toronto.

As for whether his return visit will carry extra emotion, Keefe admitted it will feel different to stand on the other bench but is trying his best to keep the emotion to a minimum.

"It's different," Keefe said. "There's not a lot of emotion attached to it right now quite honestly. It feels very familiar, but it will be different here tonight. But I also don't want to make it bigger than it is. It really is ultimately a hockey game and the players on the ice will determine the outcome on both sides and I'll look to enjoy it for what it is and then we will move along."

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe, who played for Keefe for two seasons from 2022-24, said he enjoyed playing for him and hopes Keefe will receive a warm welcome from the crowd.

"I don't think it's going to be a negative one," McCabe said. "He had a lot of successful teams here. Obviously didn't get it done in the playoffs, but I don't think there's any bad blood there from my understanding."

"I've had a lot of coaches in this league over my time, and I think Keefe really opened up my mind at least for the offensive side of the puck, gaining middle ice and how that can break teams down. Just preparing for a game, I thought he prepared well."