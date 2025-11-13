Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

25-year-old forward could have been restricted free agent after this season

Pinto_Senators_skating

© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Shane Pinto signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $7.5 million and begins next season.

The forward, who turned 25 on Wednesday, could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 17 games and 121 points (59 goals, 62 assists) in 221 regular-season games since joining the Senators in 2020-21. Pinto had two points (one goal, one assist) in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, a six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025 Eastern Conference First Round.

"Shane is an important part of our core and we are pleased to have him with us for the foreseeable future," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "This is a great opportunity for this group to grow together."

Pinto, chosen by Ottawa in the second round (No. 32) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has played for the United States the past two years at the IIHF World Championship, winning gold in 2025. He was invited to orientation camp in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 26 and 27 to help decide the final 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

The Senators (8-5-4) host the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN).

