Bobrovsky ‘still developing’ at 35, remains among NHL’s elite for Panthers

But before he incorporated the tenets of Han Mu Do martial arts, before the impact of Nykvist and Karjalainen, his movement coach, would change the trajectory of his career, Bobrovsky was just an extremely talented but oft-injured player coming off a nightmare of a season.

In 2015-16, Bobrovsky played 37 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, battered by a series of groin injuries. He was three seasons removed from winning the Vezina Trophy for the first time in 2012-13 as the NHL’s best goalie, but that triumph felt like a distant memory.

“I was really down with my mental and with my physical too,” Bobrovsky said.

That summer, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, in which he was set to play for Team Russia, was just weeks away. He met with Nykvist, who called in Karjalainen.

“He was getting year after year more and more injuries,” Nykvist said. “I think I was sensing maybe a little bit of frustration: Where is my body, my whole career going at this point? Can my body take the load?”

Bobrovsky was 27 years old.

It was a low point -- not the last of his career -- but one Bobrovsky views as a turning point, a time that set him up for winning the Vezina again in 2016-17, and ultimately for the successes of this past year-plus, a torrid run that helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final last season.

That run continues still, as the Panthers are set for their final game of the regular season, against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4) in what could be a Eastern Conference First Round preview.

“It was huge, definitely,” Bobrovsky said of the impact of Nykvist and Karjalainen on his career. “They are the people actually who start to talk about the balance in the life and how important it is, not only hockey, but also life outside of the hockey, how important that is.”

It’s something he values now, even as he has had to temper his workaholic tendencies since the birth of his daughter two years ago, even as he has had to contend with being among the elder statesmen of the NHL, even as he climbs the ranks of the all-time greats.

“You meet these different people and you talk to them,” Bobrovsky said. “I feel like every person you meet you can learn from, you can learn how to do or what better not to do.”

He laughed.

“And every day you learn,” he continued. “You live, you learn. It’s the endless process. That’s what makes it so much fun. It doesn’t matter what level you reach with your physics or your mental, you get to the certain point, and it opens up completely new world where you begin again. It never ends.”

----

Eight years into their collaboration, Karjalainen and Nykvist are mostly hands-off with Bobrovsky now, acting as mentors. They haven’t seen him in a long time before this trip takes them from still-frosty Finland to the much more temperate climate of South Florida.

But starting in 2016, the two coaches were major forces in helping Bobrovsky reshape his philosophy and his body, and to overcome his penchant for getting hurt.

“The biggest thing is we went really back to the basics, really start to slow down everything and not having too much load in the practices,” Nykvist said. “We started to do the things more a healthy way.”

Nykvist had a long hockey history, having worked as a goaltending coach with Jokerit and HPK of the Finnish Elite League and with the U18 and U20 Finnish teams, including Bobrovsky’s Blue Jackets teammate Joonas Korpisalo, before heading to Austria as the goalie coach at Red Bull Salzburg. But Karjalainen’s was thinner, coming from Han Mu Do, a Korean martial art focused on strength, agility and balance, which he has studied for 25 years.

Karjalainen sent his resume, they talked on the phone, and then he was off to Saint Petersburg for a four-day tryout with Bobrovsky. They tried to figure out how and why he had been injured for three consecutive seasons, with the injuries coming at similar times each year.

“And then we broke the pattern,” Karjalainen said.

The next season, Bobrovsky would start 63 games en route to winning the Vezina Trophy a second time.

Asked how he did that, how he married Han Mu Do and goaltending, how he figured out the one could help the other, Karjalainen laughed.

“My university was Bob,” he said. “The case of Bob.”