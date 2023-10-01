Senators 4, Panthers 2

Batherson played at Centre 200 for Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2015-18.

Parker Kelly scored the go-ahead goal at 16:49 of the third period, Jiri Smejkal and Roby Jarventie each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for the Senators.

Anton Lundell scored twice, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for the Panthers (3-2-0).

Lundell put Florida 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period after finishing a 2-on-1, but Smejkal tied it 1-1 at 14:22 on Batherson’s first assist.

Jarventie gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead 11 seconds into the second period before Lundell tied it 2-2 at 10:10 of the third.

Batherson scored into an empty net at 18:32 following Kelly’s goal for the 4-2 final.