Training Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks
Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink
Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur
NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11
Snow’s death brings outpouring of love, support from hockey community
Panthers, Senators receive warm welcome in Sydney for Hockeyville
Preseason roundup: Hughes' 3 points lift Canucks past Oilers
Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs
Senators season preview: Korpisalo could help end playoff drought
Mohns achieved 'most legendary' status on, off ice for Bruins
Fellow rookies confident Bedard will make smooth transition to NHL
Snow, Flames assistant general manager, dies of ALS at 42
Crosby embracing Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins for preseason game
Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks
Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Senators 4, Panthers 2

FLA@OTT: Kelly redirects go-ahead PPG

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia -- Drake Batherson had a goal and three assists in his return to where he played junior hockey, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at Kraft Hockeyville 2023 at Centre 200 on Sunday.

Batherson played at Centre 200 for Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2015-18.

Parker Kelly scored the go-ahead goal at 16:49 of the third period, Jiri Smejkal and Roby Jarventie each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for the Senators.

Anton Lundell scored twice, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for the Panthers (3-2-0).

Lundell put Florida 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period after finishing a 2-on-1, but Smejkal tied it 1-1 at 14:22 on Batherson’s first assist.

Jarventie gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead 11 seconds into the second period before Lundell tied it 2-2 at 10:10 of the third.

Batherson scored into an empty net at 18:32 following Kelly’s goal for the 4-2 final.