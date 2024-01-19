Gourde suspended 2 games for actions in Kraken game

NEW YORK -- Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde has been suspended for two games, without pay, for charging Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm during NHL Game No. 698 in Edmonton on Thursday, Jan. 18, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:23 of the third period. Gourde was assessed a major penalty for charging.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Gourde will forfeit $53,819.44. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.