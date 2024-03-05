Kraken at Jets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (27-23-11) at JETS (39-16-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Alex Wennberg, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Cole Perfetti

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Nate Schmidt (illness)

Status report

The Kraken did not have a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday. … Wennberg, a forward, is expected to be out again. The forward didn't play Monday because of "trade-related issues," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. … Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 35 saves Monday. … Dunn is questionable after the defenseman left the game Monday at 13:41 of the third period after he was checked from behind by Flames forward Martin Pospisil. There was no update on Dunn postgame. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Vilardi will miss a third straight game but Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said the forward is expected to travel with the team when it begins a two-game road trip at the Kraken on Friday. ... Stanley will replace Schmidt, a defenseman, in the lineup.

