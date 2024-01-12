Kraken defeat Capitals for 8th win in row, push point streak to 12

Adam Larsson had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (18-14-9). Joey Daccord made 25 saves in winning his seventh straight start. He is 9-0-2 in his past 11 games.

The Kraken tied the longest winning streak in their three NHL seasons; the 12-game point streak extended their record.

Max Pacioretty scored his first goal with Washington and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Capitals (19-14-6), who are 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

Tye Kartye put the Kraken up 1-0 at 8:50 of the first period when he shot blocker-side from the top of the left face-off circle.

Alex Wennberg made it 2-0 at 18:12 after skating through the neutral zone and shooting from the high slot.

Pacioretty cut it to 2-1 at 5:47 of the second period when he took a touch pass from Dylan Strome, who was in the slot, and shot from just to the right of the right hashmarks.

It was Pacioretty’s first goal in the NHL since January 10, 2023 when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes. He missed the final 37 games last season and then, after signing a one year contract with the Capitals on July 1, 2023, missed the first 35 games this season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained on January 19, 2023. He played just five games last season, reinjuring the Achilles after initially tearing it during offseason training in 2022.

The Kraken went up 3-1 at 18:20 when Schultz jammed in his own rebound at the side of the net.

Larsson made it 4-1 at 12:02 after taking a pass from Brandon Tanev on a give-and-go and putting in a backhand at the top of the goal crease.

The Capitals played without forward Tom Wilson who sustained a broken nose on Sunday in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings.