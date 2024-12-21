Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (15-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Daniel Sprong -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ben Meyers, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Tanner Pearson

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Alexander Holtz -- Cole Schwindt -- Tanner Laczynski

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are expected to dress the same skaters from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, and Olofsson, a defenseman, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hutton, a defenseman, wore a full-contact jersey at the morning skate but will not play.

