Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

KRAKEN (15-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Daniel Sprong -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ben Meyers, Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Tanner Pearson
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Alexander Holtz -- Cole Schwindt -- Tanner Laczynski
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken are expected to dress the same skaters from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, and Olofsson, a defenseman, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hutton, a defenseman, wore a full-contact jersey at the morning skate but will not play.