Kraken at Canucks projected lineups

KRAKEN (29-26-9) at CANUCKS (20-37-8)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Ryan Winterton

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Nils Hoglander

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

McMann will make his Seattle debut on the top line after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6; he did not play the past three games waiting for his work visa to process. … The Kraken flew into Vancouver on Saturday morning after weather delays prevented them from leaving Seattle on Friday. … Hoglander, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. … Tolopilo will make his second consecutive start.