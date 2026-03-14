Kraken at Canucks projected lineups

KRAKEN (29-26-9) at CANUCKS (20-37-8)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Ryan Winterton
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Nils Hoglander
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
McMann will make his Seattle debut on the top line after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6; he did not play the past three games waiting for his work visa to process. … The Kraken flew into Vancouver on Saturday morning after weather delays prevented them from leaving Seattle on Friday. … Hoglander, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. … Tolopilo will make his second consecutive start.