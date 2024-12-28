Kraken at Canucks projected lineups

KRAKEN (15-19-2) at CANUCKS (17-10-7)

4 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, Ben Meyers

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky (illness)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Max Sasson -- Phil Di Giuseppe

Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson

Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Daccord, a goalie, is day-to-day and did not make the trip to Vancouver after finishing a Dec. 22 game at the Colorado Avalanche despite getting “banged up a little bit” during that game, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Seattle called up Stezka from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Friday. … Burakovsky, a forward, is day-to-day with an illness and also did not make the trip to Vancouver. … Neither Hughes, a defenseman, nor Pettersson, a center, took part in practice on Friday and both were listed as doubtful by coach Rick Tocchet. … Brannstrom comes back into the lineup after three games as a scratch and is expected to alternate with Forbort in Hughes' spot on the top pair depending on the situation.