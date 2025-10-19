Mahura's OT goal lifts Kraken past Maple Leafs

Gets winner at 3:06 for Seattle; Tavares scores twice, reaches 500 points with Toronto

SEA@TOR: Mahura fires game winner into the net in OT

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Josh Mahura scored at 3:06 of overtime for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Mahura cut around William Nylander and shot past Anthony Stolarz from the slot for the game-winning goal.

Shane Wright had a goal and an assist, Mason Marchment and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists and Joey Daccord made 26 saves for the Kraken (3-0-2), who were 0-0-2 in their past two games.

John Tavares scored twice, Nylander had two assists and Stolarz made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (3-2-1), who had won two in a row.

The Kraken went up 1-0 at 7:29 of the first period when Wright, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, put in a rebound from Marchment’s shot just below the left face-off dot on the power play.

Morgan Rielly tied it 1-1 at 14:56 when he took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 and shot blocker side from just below the top of the left face-off circle.

Jani Nyman put the Kraken up 2-1 at 14:19 of the second period when he one-timed a pass in the slot from Marchment.

Tavares tied it 2-2 at 16:01 when he got to a loose puck and shot high blocker from the top of the left face-off circle.

Vince Dunn gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 17:44 when he one-timed a pass from Eeli Tolvanen from the top of the right face-off circle as Seattle's Jaden Schwartz was pushed into Stolarz by Toronto's Brandon Carlo in the crease.

The Maple Leafs tied it 3-3 at 1:21 of the third period when Tavares backhanded a rebound from Nylander’s shot between Daccord’s pads at the top of the goal crease. The goal was his 500th point with the Maple Leafs.

