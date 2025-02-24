Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ TBL – 16:39 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay
Explanation: Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 3:43 (16:17 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Suter's kids help Blues celebrate 1,500th NHL game

Daws makes 29 saves, Devils blank Predators

NHL, Kings host ‘phenomenal’ charity game for L.A. wildfire first responders

Robertson scores 2, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover in OT to cool off Ducks

Vasilevskiy makes 36 saves, Lightning defeat Kraken

Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

J.T. Miller scores twice, helps Rangers recover to defeat Penguins 

Ovechkin continues ‘amazing journey’ toward goal record with hat trick against Oilers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Pulock, Mayfield to return from injury for Islanders against Stars

Ovechkin up to 882 goals with hat trick in Capitals win against Oilers

Merrill, NHL Player Inclusion Coalition launch Hockey's Beauty Club

Ovechkin fist bumps son Sergei after each goal during hat trick

NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goals 880, 881, 882, now 13 from breaking NHL record

Hampus Lindholm likely out rest of season for Bruins with knee injury