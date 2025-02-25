Kraken at Blues projected lineups

KRAKEN (25-30-4) at BLUES (26-26-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Brandon Tanev -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jordan Eberle

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Nikke Kokko

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker

Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness)

Status report

Kokko was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Daccord. ... The Blues will dress the the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

