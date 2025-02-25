Kraken at Blues projected lineups

KRAKEN (25-30-4) at BLUES (26-26-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Brandon Tanev -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jordan Eberle
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Nikke Kokko
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker
Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness)
Status report
Kokko was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Daccord. ... The Blues will dress the the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.