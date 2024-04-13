Kraken at Blues

KRAKEN (33-33-13) at BLUES (42-33-5)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle 

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker -- Zach Dean -- Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, is not expected to play the rest of the season. ... Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... Hayes will replace Alexandrov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games and three of the past four. ... Neighbours, a forward, likely will not play the rest of the regular season. ... Krug, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but has not been ruled out for the regular-season finale at the Stars on Wednesday. ... Hofer will start Sunday and Binnington will play at Dallas, coach Drew Bannister said. ... Faulk, a defenseman, has been shut down the rest of the season.

