Kraken at Blues

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, is not expected to play the rest of the season. ... Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... Hayes will replace Alexandrov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games and three of the past four. ... Neighbours, a forward, likely will not play the rest of the regular season. ... Krug, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but has not been ruled out for the regular-season finale at the Stars on Wednesday. ... Hofer will start Sunday and Binnington will play at Dallas, coach Drew Bannister said. ... Faulk, a defenseman, has been shut down the rest of the season.