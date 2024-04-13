Kraken at Blues
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker -- Zach Dean -- Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
Dunn, a defenseman, is not expected to play the rest of the season. ... Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ... Hayes will replace Alexandrov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games and three of the past four. ... Neighbours, a forward, likely will not play the rest of the regular season. ... Krug, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but has not been ruled out for the regular-season finale at the Stars on Wednesday. ... Hofer will start Sunday and Binnington will play at Dallas, coach Drew Bannister said. ... Faulk, a defenseman, has been shut down the rest of the season.