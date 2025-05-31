Mahura signs 2-year, $1.815 million contract to stay with Kraken

Josh Mahura signed a two-year, $1.815 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. It has an average annual value of $907,500.

The 27-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He had nine assists in 64 games this season, his first with Seattle.

"Josh was an important addition to our blue line last season," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "He plays an honest, physical game and rounded out our group of defensemen. He's also a great teammate. We're excited to bring him back for another two years."

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 85) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has 54 points (10 goals, 44 assists) in 255 regular-season games for the Ducks, Florida Panthers and Kraken, and three assists in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Mahura won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024.