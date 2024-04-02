Wright scores in Kraken win against Sharks

Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was playing his first NHL game since Nov. 13. He was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

"Definitely felt comfortable out there, for sure," Wright said. "Definitely felt like I belong out there."

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz each had two assists for the Kraken (31-30-13), who have won three of their past four. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

"I thought we got good contributions from everybody," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "Everybody had a piece in it, and that's really positive."

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Sharks (17-49-8), who were coming off a win but are 1-9-1 in their past 11 games.

"There's a pattern going on now where we've gotten off to bad starts the last three games," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "We have to do a better job of being ready to go at the drop of the puck. You don't have much of a chance in this league when you're only playing 40 minutes."