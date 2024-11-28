Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

KRAKEN (11-11-1) at SHARKS (7-13-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Ethan Cardwell -- Nico Sturm -- Will Smith
Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Status report
Goodrow, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Ethan Cardwell was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will play his fourth NHL game. Granlund, a forward who has missed the past two games, took line rushes during practice, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is a game-time decision.