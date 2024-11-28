Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

KRAKEN (11-11-1) at SHARKS (7-13-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Ethan Cardwell -- Nico Sturm -- Will Smith

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

Goodrow, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Ethan Cardwell was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will play his fourth NHL game. Granlund, a forward who has missed the past two games, took line rushes during practice, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is a game-time decision.