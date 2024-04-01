Kraken at Sharks

KRAKEN (30-30-13) at SHARKS (17-48-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Yanni Gourde, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision. ... Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will play. ... The Sharks will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday... Blackwood will start after getting his second shutout of the season against St. Louis.