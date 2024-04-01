Kraken at Sharks

KRAKEN (30-30-13) at SHARKS (17-48-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Brandon Tanev -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Yanni Gourde, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
Dunn, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision. ... Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will play. ... The Sharks will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday... Blackwood will start after getting his second shutout of the season against St. Louis.