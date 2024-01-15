Crosby, Jarry help Penguins end Kraken 9-game winning streak

The shutout was Jarry's NHL career-high fifth of the season, tying Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram for the League lead.

"They're a really good team. They've won a lot of games as of recently," Jarry said. "I think that was just our game plan coming in, making sure that we keep the chances to a minimum, make sure we keep the rushes to a minimum. I think we did a really good job of that tonight."

Sidney Crosby scored twice, Rickard Rakell had two assists, and Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins (21-15-6), who had lost their previous two games in overtime.

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for the Kraken (19-15-9), who had not lost since Dec. 18.

Seattle was 11-0-2 during a 13-game point streak and had won five in a row by three goals. It scored at least four goals in four straight, including a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

"It was big. Obviously got us a lot of momentum,” Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz said of the winning streak. "Really showed what our game could look like and how well we can play when we're executing and sticking to our game plan. Throughout the season you're going to have some ups and downs. You have to ride that momentum while it's there and keep building off of it."