PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 22 saves, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 3-0 at PPG Paints Arena, ending the Seattle Kraken's franchise record nine-game winning streak on Monday.
Crosby, Jarry help Penguins end Kraken 9-game winning streak
Pittsburgh captain scores 2 goals, goalie makes 22 saves; Seattle missing leading scorer Dunn
The shutout was Jarry's NHL career-high fifth of the season, tying Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram for the League lead.
"They're a really good team. They've won a lot of games as of recently," Jarry said. "I think that was just our game plan coming in, making sure that we keep the chances to a minimum, make sure we keep the rushes to a minimum. I think we did a really good job of that tonight."
Sidney Crosby scored twice, Rickard Rakell had two assists, and Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins (21-15-6), who had lost their previous two games in overtime.
Joey Daccord made 30 saves for the Kraken (19-15-9), who had not lost since Dec. 18.
Seattle was 11-0-2 during a 13-game point streak and had won five in a row by three goals. It scored at least four goals in four straight, including a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
"It was big. Obviously got us a lot of momentum,” Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz said of the winning streak. "Really showed what our game could look like and how well we can play when we're executing and sticking to our game plan. Throughout the season you're going to have some ups and downs. You have to ride that momentum while it's there and keep building off of it."
O'Connor put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 49 seconds into the second period, dropping to one knee for a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Bryan Rust for his NHL career-high sixth goal this season.
"I thought our start was better than the last few," O'Connor said. "Thought we were good in the first period. We just put together a full game. The last three teams we played are good teams. So the last two didn't go our way. It's nice to get back in the win column."
Crosby made it 2-0 at 3:32, taking a pass from Kris Letang and scoring on a one-timer through traffic from the top of the right face-off circle.
"Sometimes we marvel at what he does out there," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We get the best seat in the house because we're right up close to it. We watch it every day in practice. I think the biggest thing, or my observation, the thing I admire the most about Sid, is his creativity in how he scores goals and his ability to do it so many different ways.
"I think he's the best player in the game, the best player in the world, and has been for a long time, in and around the blue paint. ... His ability to think it, it has to start in his brain first before he executes some of these things."
Jared McCann nearly cut the deficit to one goal on a power play at 5:43 of the third period, sending a shot off the left post from the left face-off circle.
Crosby scored an empty-net goal at 17:39 of the third for the 3-0 final, his 26th goal of the season. He has scored at least 25 goals in 14 of his 19 NHL seasons.
Defenseman Vince Dunn, who leads Seattle with 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 42 games, did not play because of an undisclosed injury.
Adam Larsson, Dunn's partner on the top pair, left because of an illness after playing 4:01 in the first period, leaving the Kraken to finish the game with five defensemen.
"You've got five guys to go play," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "Those guys did a pretty good job. Our [defensemen] did a pretty good job, the five guys that were in tonight. We didn't manage the puck well enough up front."
NOTES: Kraken forwards Matty Beniers (undisclosed) and Andre Burakovsky (lower body) did not play after each was injured Saturday. Beniers, Burakovsky, Dunn and Larsson are day-to-day, Hakstol said. ... Pittsburgh defenseman Chad Ruhwedel left at 11:06 of the third after taking a hit from Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen, who was called for boarding. There was no update after the game. ... Penguins forward Noel Acciari had three hits in 14:05 of ice time after being a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... It was Crosby's 458th multipoint game, passing Phil Esposito for 10th all-time.