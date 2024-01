Kraken at Penguins

KRAKEN (19-14-9) at PENGUINS (20-15-6)

1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Colin White

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body), Reilly Smith (upper body)

Status report

Beniers (undisclosed) and Burakovsky (lower body) were injured in a 7-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol did not provide updates. If they are unable to play Monday, Shore and Yamamoto, each a forward, could enter the lineup. ... Acciari returned to fourth-line center in practice Sunday after being a late scratch Saturday with an upper-body injury for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Pittsburgh altered its bottom two defense pairs Sunday. Graves returned to a pair with Karlsson, bumping Joseph to the third with Ruhwedel.