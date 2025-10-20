Kraken at Flyers projected lineups

KRAKEN (3-0-2) at FLYERS (2-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ville Ottavainen

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Rodrigo Abols, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

McCann, a forward, is considered day to day. ... Catton will make his NHL debut. ... Montour will miss his second straight game on a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. ... Ottavainen was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Foerster missed practice Sunday but will play. He was one of 10 players taking part in an optional morning skate. ... Luchanko and Grebenkin will play after each were scratched for a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They'll replace forwards Abols and Deslauriers.