Kraken at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (3-0-2) at FLYERS (2-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ville Ottavainen

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Rodrigo Abols, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

McCann, a forward, is considered day to day. ... Catton will make his NHL debut. ... Montour will miss his second straight game on a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. ... Ottavainen was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Foerster missed practice Sunday but will play. He was one of 10 players taking part in an optional morning skate. ... Luchanko and Grebenkin will play after each were scratched for a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They'll replace forwards Abols and Deslauriers.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Rossi out for Wild, consecutive-games streak to end at 173

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

McKenna already 'a wizard,' displaying high-end offensive skills at NCAA level

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

McKenna tops A-rated prospects on NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Color of Hockey: Harlem girls wowed on trip to see Wisconsin women's team

Marchand return to Boston with Panthers latest notable NHL 'homecoming'

Thompson embraces chance to make U.S. Olympic roster, end Sabres’ playoff drought

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 20

Zizing ‘Em Up: Sundin says Sweden winning gold at Olympics would be 'perfect'

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek to end home drought against Wild

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Quenneville relishing opportunity to coach again in NHL with Ducks

Donato wins it in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Ducks