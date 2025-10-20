Kraken at Flyers projected lineups

KRAKEN (3-0-2) at FLYERS (2-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ville Ottavainen
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Rodrigo Abols, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
McCann, a forward, is considered day to day. ... Catton will make his NHL debut. ... Montour will miss his second straight game on a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. ... Ottavainen was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Foerster missed practice Sunday but will play. He was one of 10 players taking part in an optional morning skate. ... Luchanko and Grebenkin will play after each were scratched for a 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They'll replace forwards Abols and Deslauriers.