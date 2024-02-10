Kraken at Flyers 

KRAKEN (21-19-10) at FLYERS (27-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Justin Schultz
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cal Petersen
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Marc Staal
Injured: Olle Lycksell (illness)
Status report
Schultz is away from the Kraken for personal reasons, coach Dave Hakstol said; he was hopeful the defenseman can rejoin the team soon. ... Bellemare practiced and is close to returning; the forward will miss his 18th straight game. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Ristolainen will play after missing a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of an illness; he'll replace Zamula, a defenseman. ... Petersen will start for the first time since Nov. 11; it will be his first appearance since playing the final two periods in relief of Ersson in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 27.