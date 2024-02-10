Kraken at Flyers 

KRAKEN (21-19-10) at FLYERS (27-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Justin Schultz

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Cal Petersen

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Marc Staal

Injured: Olle Lycksell (illness)

Status report

Schultz is away from the Kraken for personal reasons, coach Dave Hakstol said; he was hopeful the defenseman can rejoin the team soon. ... Bellemare practiced and is close to returning; the forward will miss his 18th straight game. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Ristolainen will play after missing a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of an illness; he'll replace Zamula, a defenseman. ... Petersen will start for the first time since Nov. 11; it will be his first appearance since playing the final two periods in relief of Ersson in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 27.