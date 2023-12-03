Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3

Makes 39 saves to hand Seattle 4th straight loss

Recap: Kraken at Senators 12.2.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 39 saves, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Forsberg entered the game with an .850 save percentage, the lowest in the NHL among goalies with five or more games played. It was his first shutout in seven starts this season and his fourth in the NHL.

Seattle outshot Ottawa 15-3 in the third period.

Mathieu Joseph and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (9-10-0), who had lost three straight, being outscored 14-5 in that span.

Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves for the Kraken (8-11-6), who have lost four straight.

Joseph gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 17:21 of the first period after Seattle forward Matty Beniers lost the puck while falling down deep in his own zone. Joseph picked it up and finished with a deke on the forehand in tight on Daccord.

Batherson scored into an open net for the 2-0 final at 13:37 of the second period. Daccord had misplayed the puck behind the net, which led to a tic-tac-toe passing play between Vladimir Tarasenko, Tim Stützle and Batherson.

Stützle got an assist for his 200th NHL point.

The Kraken and Senators were each 0-for-3 on the power play.

