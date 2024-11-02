Kraken at Senators projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-5-1) at SENATORS (5-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Montour will return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for the birth of his second child. … The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.

