Kraken at Senators projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-5-1) at SENATORS (5-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
Montour will return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for the birth of his second child. … The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.