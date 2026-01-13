Kraken score 4 straight goals, rally past Rangers

Lindgren had the secondary assist on Catton’s game-winner, taking a pass while cutting to the net and backhanded it to Catton, who redirected it into Quick’s pads.

Lindgren played 387 games for New York from the 2018-2019 season to March 1, 2025, when he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. He signed with Seattle as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

“I’m really happy for them,” Lambert said. “I thought Kakko played well. He made a lot of strong plays down low which we talked about this morning. I thought ‘Lindy’ was his usual self, great on the penalty kill and blocking shots and contributing offensively as well.”

McCann capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with :10 left for the 4-2 final.

Zibanejad gave New York a 1-0 lead at 3:08 of the first period when his shot on goal went off Grubauer’s glove and fell behind the net. Zibanejad collected the puck behind the goal line and slid it toward the net where it caromed off the back of Grubauer’s pads and in.

Carrick made it 2-0 at 5:31, capitalizing on a Kraken turnover and Grubauer with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

But the Rangers would not score again, falling to 5-12-4 at home, the second-fewest home wins in the NHL (the Vancouver Canucks have four).

"We had to expect a pushback from them,” Zibanejad said. “I think honestly it comes down to execution.

"Obviously whatever you want to say about it, but confidence is maybe not as high and when things don't go our way, I don't know if we're helping each other out as much as we should. From that, the execution becomes harder because you have to make a harder play and you get stretched out where you can't defend because guys are everywhere.

"I think the intentions of battling and trying to work hard, I don't think that's the problem. But I think just execution. It comes down to that and helping each other out. Especially when things are not going our way, we have to be even closer."

Coach Mike Sullivan said the Rangers need to try to “simplify the game.”

“That’s always part of the solution, not looking for the next play, shooting the puck more, going to the net, trying to create off the shot a little bit more,” Sullivan said. “Defending hard and staying in the moment. We can’t get overwhelmed by the circumstances.”

It was the third multigoal comeback win of the season for the Kraken, all three coming on the road.

“We’re a gritty team,” Eberle said. “We get good goaltending, we defend well and if we can do that on a nightly basis, we’re going to have a chance to win most nights.”

NOTES: Catton, 19, became the second teenager to score a game-winning goal for Seattle, following Beniers, who did so on Nov. 1, 2022. … Grubauer extended his point streak to six games (5-0-1) -- his longest run since 2020-21 with the Colorado Avalanche (12-0-1 from March 10 – April 5, 2021). … Artemi Panarin’s assist on Zibanejad’s goal gave him 600 points (202 goals, 398 assists) in 476 games with the Rangers, passing Mark Messier (531 games) for fewest games needed to reach the milestone with New York.