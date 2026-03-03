NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey (upper body) could be ready to play by this weekend, Jets coach Scott Arniel said Monday. The defenseman was on the ice for a third straight day and joined them for the morning skate Tuesday in a noncontact jersey but will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN). Morrissey was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 12, when he left Team Canada's 5-0 win against Team Czechia in the Group A opening game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "Today was a good day for him," Arniel said. "… Thursday (against the Tampa Bay Lightning) there's a chance, hoping Vancouver (on Saturday). If not, then we have two more days off before next week. We need him, but I also don't want to lose him again. Just making sure that he's comfortable to be back out there and doing what he needs to do." ... Arniel also refuted a media report from Switzerland that cited the agent for Nino Niederreiter saying he's out for the season. The forward had surgery for a lower-body injury he played through for Team Switzerland at the Olympics. "Feels really good today when he was walking around," Arniel said. "I don't think so. Four to six weeks. We'll see where we're at."