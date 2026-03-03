NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will not play for the Golden Knights at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B). The Vegas captain left a 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in the final minute of the first period following a check to his left arm. "He's out tonight. We'll keep him as day to day," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's in here getting treatment, but won't play tonight." Stone has 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games this season. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in six games for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, helping his country take home the silver medal.
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin is expected to return when the Wild host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, The Spot). The defenseman, who has missed 14 games with a lower-body injury, was paired alongside Jared Spurgeon at the morning skate. "I think with 'Brodes' coming back, just the ability to move pucks and defend and the situations that we rely on him quite a bit, it's nice to have him back," coach John Hynes said. Brodin was named to Team Sweden for the Olympics on Jan. 5 but was unable to play; he had surgery on Jan. 22. Brodin has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. … Forward Marcus Foligno was placed on injured reserve Monday and is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. "Not season-ending, no," Hynes said of the injury. "Might be a little bit, I don't know. Like I said, I think week to week." ... Forward Robby Fabbri, who was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Monday, will make his Wild debut.
Florida Panthers
Tomas Nosek, who missed the first 60 games of the season with a knee injury, will be in the lineup for the Panthers against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT). Nosek is expected to begin the game as the fourth-line center and will likely play a role on the penalty kill. "I'm expecting him to keep his shifts short, keep his game as simple as he possibly can," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "That's a hard rehab; it's painful at the start, the conditioning that happens at the end is mentally very difficult to do. I want him to have a little bit of fun." Nosek had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 59 games for the Panthers last season and three assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help them win their second straight championship. … Defenseman Seth Jones participated in the morning skate but remains week to week. He will miss his 21st game since sustaining an upper-body injury at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2.
Washington Capitals
John Carlson took part in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but will miss his fourth straight game when the Capitals host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2. The defenseman, who has not played since prior to the Olympic break because of a lower-body injury, has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen will not play for the Avalanche at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT). The forward sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and did not return. Coach Jared Bednar said after the game he would "miss some time." Lehkonen has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 59 games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey (upper body) could be ready to play by this weekend, Jets coach Scott Arniel said Monday. The defenseman was on the ice for a third straight day and joined them for the morning skate Tuesday in a noncontact jersey but will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN). Morrissey was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 12, when he left Team Canada's 5-0 win against Team Czechia in the Group A opening game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "Today was a good day for him," Arniel said. "… Thursday (against the Tampa Bay Lightning) there's a chance, hoping Vancouver (on Saturday). If not, then we have two more days off before next week. We need him, but I also don't want to lose him again. Just making sure that he's comfortable to be back out there and doing what he needs to do." ... Arniel also refuted a media report from Switzerland that cited the agent for Nino Niederreiter saying he's out for the season. The forward had surgery for a lower-body injury he played through for Team Switzerland at the Olympics. "Feels really good today when he was walking around," Arniel said. "I don't think so. Four to six weeks. We'll see where we're at."
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty could return from a lower-body injury as soon as Thursday, when the Kings host the New York Islanders (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Coach D.J. Smith also said it is possible the defenseman, who has missed two games, could rejoin the lineup before their current six-game homestand concludes against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Doughty was injured during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and missed a 2-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday and a 4-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Doughty has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and leads the Kings with an average ice time of 22:48 in 50 games. … The Kings are waiting on MRI results for forward Joel Armia, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Oilers.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Gage Goncalves and Dominic James will miss at least the next two games because of undisclosed injuries, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after practice Monday. Goncalves left early in the second period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. He has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and is plus-21 in 54 games. James exited the game with 2:48 left following a hit from Michael Kesselring against the boards. Kesselring was issued a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play. James has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 43 games. Forward Conor Geekie was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, prior to Tampa Bay's four-game road trip that begins at Minnesota on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). He has one assist in six games with the Lightning this season.