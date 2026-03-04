Blue Jackets rally in 3rd period to get past Predators

Charlie Coyle made it 3-2 at 6:07 when Damon Severson’s shot from the right point deflected in off of him.

Sean Monahan had tied it 2-2 for Columbus with a short-handed goal at 1:52, scoring from the high slot.

Adam Fantilli also scored for the Blue Jackets (31-21-8), who have won two straight and nine of 11.

Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves left at 7:46 of the first period after being bumped in the head by the shoulder of Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg. Elvis Merzlikins made two saves in 8:16 of relief before Greaves returned from concussion protocol. Greaves made 20 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly scored, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves for the Predators (27-26-8), who have lost three straight and five of six (1-3-2).

Both teams played Monday; the Predators lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings, and the Blue Jackets won 5-4 in overtime at the New York Rangers.

Fantilli made it 1-0 at 14:23 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle after a cross-ice pass by Kirill Marchenko. He has scored a goal in four straight games.



Nashville tied it 1-1 on a power-play goal by Forsberg at 19:32 when he stuffed the puck inside the left post.

O’Reilly was credited with the goal that made it 2-1 at 14:39 of the second period. He was the last Predators player to touch the puck before it went in off Greaves after Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov tried to clear it off the line.

O’Reilly exited at 10:06 of the third when he was hit in the face with the butt end of Coyle’s stick following a face-off.

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski missed his second straight game due to illness, and center Boone Jenner also missed the game. He is day to day for maintenance, according to the team.

Prior to the game, the Predators traded forward Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.