Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins halt Penguins point streak at 5

Khusnutdinov, Mittelstadt score 50 seconds apart for Boston, which had lost 3 of 4

Penguins at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves, including stopping all 28 shots he faced in the second and third period, for the Boston Bruins in a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Marat Khusnutdinov and Casey Mittelstadt scored 50 seconds apart in the first period for the Bruins (34-21-5), who had lost three of four overall (1-1-2) but extended their home winning streak to 11 games.

Erik Karlsson scored the lone goal for the Penguins (31-16-13), who had their five-game point streak end (3-0-2). Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Karlsson gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead just 42 seconds into the game. Bryan Rust collected the puck behind the net following a turnover by Charlie McAvoy and moved it back up to the right point, where Karlsson scored with a wrist shot that found its way through traffic and past a screened Swayman.

Khusnutdinov tied it 1-1 at 5:10 of the first. Michael Eyssimont dug the puck out of the corner and fed Khusnutdinov for a quick wrist shot from the right face-off dot that beat Skinner to the far post.

Mittelstadt put Boston in front 2-1 less than a minute later at 6:00. He won a puck battle in the corner before finding a wide-open Nikita Zadorov at the top of the slot. Skinner made the initial save on Zadorov's shot, but the rebound went right to Mittelstadt, who scored past the diving goaltender from below the right circle.

Latest News

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Blue Jackets rally in 3rd period to get past Predators

Sabres hold off Golden Knights to win 4th straight, move within 2 points of 1st place

Hamilton’s 2 points help Devils defeat struggling Panthers

Mammoth open 5-game road trip with win against Capitals

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil newly renovated Philadelphia home

Thompson gets warm welcome in return to Buffalo

Flames’ new arena to be ‘incredible,’ Commissioner says

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

McCarron traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights

NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trade Buzz: Avalanche ‘deserve the help’ before Deadline, GM says

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL On Tap: U.S. gold medalists Hughes, Tkachuk face off when Devils host Panthers

Trocheck won't go to West Coast team if traded by Rangers

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games