Jets tie it in final minute, top Blackhawks on Scheifele OT goal

Scheifele scored with a wrist shot from above the left hash marks after Dylan Samberg knocked the puck away from Chicago forward Ryan Greene in the Blackhawks zone and fed Scheifele.

Cole Perfetti tied it 2-2 for Winnipeg with 39 seconds left in the third period. He took a pass from Scheifele, turned and scored with a wrist shot to the far side.

Samberg had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-26-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Connor Bedard had two assists, and Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Blackhawks (23-28-10), who have lost four of five. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

Samberg made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period with his first goal of the season. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Scheifele found Samberg with a cross-ice pass, and he beat Knight with a low wrist shot from the right circle to the glove side.

Teravainen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:48, lifting a wrist shot from the slot that went bar down.

Greene gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the third after Bedard fed him out of the left corner for a wrist shot from below the left face-off dot.