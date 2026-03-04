Jets tie it in final minute, top Blackhawks on Scheifele OT goal

Center has 3 points; Bedard gets 2 assists for Chicago

Blackhawks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, including the game-winner 2:06 into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets came back to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Scheifele scored with a wrist shot from above the left hash marks after Dylan Samberg knocked the puck away from Chicago forward Ryan Greene in the Blackhawks zone and fed Scheifele.

Cole Perfetti tied it 2-2 for Winnipeg with 39 seconds left in the third period. He took a pass from Scheifele, turned and scored with a wrist shot to the far side.

Samberg had a goal and an assist for the Jets (24-26-10), who have points in four straight (2-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Connor Bedard had two assists, and Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Blackhawks (23-28-10), who have lost four of five. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

Samberg made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period with his first goal of the season. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Scheifele found Samberg with a cross-ice pass, and he beat Knight with a low wrist shot from the right circle to the glove side.

Teravainen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:48, lifting a wrist shot from the slot that went bar down.

Greene gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the third after Bedard fed him out of the left corner for a wrist shot from below the left face-off dot.

Latest News

Predators trade McCarron to Wild, Smith to Golden Knights

Players to watch ahead of Deadline include O'Reilly, Stamkos, Myers

Stars stay hot, cruise past Flames for 10th straight win

Sabres hold off Golden Knights to win 4th straight, move within 2 points of 1st place

Draisaitl gets 5 points, Oilers rally late for OT win against Senators

Blue Jackets rally in 3rd period to get past Predators

Team USA run to gold medal inspire memories of Olympics past

Hamilton’s 2 points help Devils defeat struggling Panthers

Mammoth open 5-game road trip with win against Capitals

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins halt Penguins point streak at 5

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil newly renovated Philadelphia home

Thompson gets warm welcome in return to Buffalo

Flames’ new arena to be ‘incredible,’ Commissioner says

NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights

NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today