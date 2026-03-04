Mammoth open 5-game road trip with win against Capitals

Guenther has goal, assist for Utah; Dubois scores for Washington

Mammoth at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and the Utah Mammoth opened a five-game road trip with a victory against the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Mikhail Sergachev and JJ Peterka scored for the Mammoth (32-25-4), who have won two of their past three. Clayton Keller had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (31-25-7), who had won five straight home games and have lost two in a row.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period when he took a pass from Keller on the rush and beat Thompson to the far corner with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Sergachev made it 2-0 at 13:23, receiving a pass from Keller and scoring through a screen in front by Barrett Hayton with a snap shot from the high slot during a power play.

Dubois pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 19:27 with a power-play goal, getting the feed from Rasmus Sandin and carrying the puck across the offensive zone for the snap shot from the right dot.

Peterka increased the lead to 3-1 at 18:25 of the second period on the power play. Peterka’s one-timer from the slot hit the post and deflected in off Thompson's glove as the goalie tried to reach behind him for the puck.

Leonard pulled the Capitals within 3-2 at 6:31 of the third period when he sent a snap shot over Vejmelka’s left shoulder from the right circle during a power play.

With Thompson pulled for the extra skater, Vejmelka slid across the crease to save a Dubois snap shot with 1:29 remaining.

