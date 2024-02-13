NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on Monday.
J. Hughes has 2 points, Devils defeat Kraken
Daws makes 27 saves with Vanecek unavailable because of injury, illness for New Jersey
"I thought as a group we played well up front, and we're rolling four lines and that's when we're at our best," Hughes said. "I thought that that was a good game."
Nico Daws made 27 saves in his first start since Jan. 25 for New Jersey (26-21-4), which had lost two straight. Vitek Vanecek, who had started the four previous games, was not in the lineup due to a lower-body injury and illness.
"We played hard and I thought it was a really good defensive game from us," Daws said. "They didn't give up a whole lot, so that was awesome. I wouldn't say my confidence dipped over my last few starts, but I think that's the first quality start that I've had in a little bit in my eyes, so it's good."
Will Borgen scored, and Joey Daccord made 34 saves in his eighth straight start for Seattle (21-21-10), which lost its sixth straight on the road.
"Really, our execution just took us out of this hockey game for the first 35 minutes," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's really what led to most of our issues. I mean, right from the penalties that we ended up taking through the first and in the second."
Tyler Toffoli gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 13:36 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal on a slap shot from above the circles.
It was New Jersey's first goal with the man-advantage in 24 opportunities (nine games).
"I think we built off of last game (a 1-0 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday)," Toffoli said. "I think the Carolina game was really good for us. The way we worked and the way we kind of stayed together, and I think we built off that and started the game off on the right note and had a good overall game."
Hughes scored 48 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0. Erik Haula stole the puck from Matty Beniers in the Kraken's zone and passed to Hughes, who skated below the left circle and banked a shot in off Daccord's mask. It was his first goal in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games.
"I think Haula was looking to get back above the puck and he got himself in a good position, so we got it back. And Jack's play, again, we've seen that before," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "Short side ... if the goalie is kind of leaning, he's been able to capitalize."
Said Toffoli, "That's turning out to be his patented move, I guess."
Dawson Mercer pushed the lead to 3-0 on a rebound in front at 4:54 of the second.
Daws then kept it a three-goal game when he made a blocker save Yanni Gourde's breakaway attempt at 14:23. It was Seattle's first shot of the period.
"Games like that can be tough when you don't get a lot of shots for a long period of time and then all of a sudden, like tonight on that breakaway," Daws said. "It's tough, but it's kind of your job just to stay mentally engaged."
Borgen pulled Seattle to within 3-1 at 10:00 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
"In the third period, we decided that we needed to start playing, and that's how we were supposed to play for the first two periods," Borgen said. "That's all it is."
NOTES: Seattle defenseman Brian Dumoulin left the game at 8:59 of the first period after sustaining a lower-body injury on a check from Timo Meier along the boards. Hakstol had no update after the game. ... The Kraken have been outscored 20-7 during their six-game road losing streak, which is their longest since they lost eight straight from Feb. 17-March 10, 2022. ... Kraken forward Jared McCann had an assist and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 12 games. ... New Jersey has killed off 17 straight power plays. It was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill Monday.