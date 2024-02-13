J. Hughes has 2 points, Devils defeat Kraken

"I thought as a group we played well up front, and we're rolling four lines and that's when we're at our best," Hughes said. "I thought that that was a good game."

Nico Daws made 27 saves in his first start since Jan. 25 for New Jersey (26-21-4), which had lost two straight. Vitek Vanecek, who had started the four previous games, was not in the lineup due to a lower-body injury and illness.

"We played hard and I thought it was a really good defensive game from us," Daws said. "They didn't give up a whole lot, so that was awesome. I wouldn't say my confidence dipped over my last few starts, but I think that's the first quality start that I've had in a little bit in my eyes, so it's good."

Will Borgen scored, and Joey Daccord made 34 saves in his eighth straight start for Seattle (21-21-10), which lost its sixth straight on the road.

"Really, our execution just took us out of this hockey game for the first 35 minutes," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's really what led to most of our issues. I mean, right from the penalties that we ended up taking through the first and in the second."