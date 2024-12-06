Kraken at Devils projected lineups

KRAKEN (13-13-1) at DEVILS (17-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, MSGSN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Yanni Gourde
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn-- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
Seattle did not hold a skate on Friday after a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Gourde is expected to play after missing the final 17:50 of the third period on Thursday due to "bumps and bruises." ... Tatar will return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower body injury. ... Bastian will miss his 15th straight game, but the forward continues to work and practice with the team wearing a full face shield.