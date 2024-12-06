Kraken at Devils projected lineups

KRAKEN (13-13-1) at DEVILS (17-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, MSGSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Brandon Tanev

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Yanni Gourde

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn-- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Seattle did not hold a skate on Friday after a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Gourde is expected to play after missing the final 17:50 of the third period on Thursday due to "bumps and bruises." ... Tatar will return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower body injury. ... Bastian will miss his 15th straight game, but the forward continues to work and practice with the team wearing a full face shield.