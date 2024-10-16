Kraken score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Predators

Daccord makes 31 saves for Seattle; Nashville falls to 0-3-0

Kraken at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored four times in the third period and defeated the Nashville Predators 7-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann, Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (2-2-0). Joey Daccord made 31 saves.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (0-3-0).

Schwartz gave the Kraken a 4-3 lead at 1:19 of the third period on a forehand-to-backhand move that beat Saros on the glove side.

Jordan Eberle made it 5-3 at 2:40 on a wrist shot on a pass from McCann. McCann gave the Kraken a 6-3 lead at 11:57 on a pass from Matty Beniers in the crease. Larsson scored into an empty net at 17:56 for the 7-3 final.

Ryker Evans gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Stephenson.

Michael McCarron scored for the Predators to make it 2-1 at 14:47 on a backhand shot from the slot on a pass from Juuso Parssinen.

Tommy Novak scored to tie the game 2-2 at 17:00.

Brandon Tanev gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 19:27 on a redirection of a shot from the point.

Brady Skjei scored for the Predators to tie the game 3-3 at 17:17 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle during 4-on-4 play. It was the first goal for the defenseman with Nashville after signing a seven-year contract on July 1.

Latest News

Broda benched by Maple Leafs for being overweight in 1949

Jarry motivated to be No. 1 goalie for Penguins

Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

Stars edge Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

NHL Buzz: Nylander status uncertain for Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Gustavsson latest NHL goalie with a goal

Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck