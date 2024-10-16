Kraken score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Predators

Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann, Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (2-2-0). Joey Daccord made 31 saves.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (0-3-0).

Schwartz gave the Kraken a 4-3 lead at 1:19 of the third period on a forehand-to-backhand move that beat Saros on the glove side.

Jordan Eberle made it 5-3 at 2:40 on a wrist shot on a pass from McCann. McCann gave the Kraken a 6-3 lead at 11:57 on a pass from Matty Beniers in the crease. Larsson scored into an empty net at 17:56 for the 7-3 final.

Ryker Evans gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Stephenson.

Michael McCarron scored for the Predators to make it 2-1 at 14:47 on a backhand shot from the slot on a pass from Juuso Parssinen.

Tommy Novak scored to tie the game 2-2 at 17:00.

Brandon Tanev gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 19:27 on a redirection of a shot from the point.

Brady Skjei scored for the Predators to tie the game 3-3 at 17:17 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle during 4-on-4 play. It was the first goal for the defenseman with Nashville after signing a seven-year contract on July 1.