Gustavsson makes 34 saves, Wild shut out Kraken 

Minnesota scores 3 in opening 4:29; Rossi leaves with lower-body injury

Kraken at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Filip Gustavsson stopped all 34 shots faced for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-0 win against the Seattle Kraken at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

It was the 26-year-old goalie’s fifth shutout of the season, tied for second-most in the NHL.

Matt Boldy scored twice, and Ryan Hartman and Liam Ohgren also scored for Minnesota (39-25-5), which has won two in a row and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Forward Marco Rossi was hit by a shot from Boldy at 6:02 of the first period and did not return due to a lower-body injury.

Phillip Grubauer made 24 saves for Seattle (30-35-5), which won 6-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Wild scored three goals in a 1:42 span in the first period after going six consecutive games with no goals in the first.

Hartman made it 1-0 at 2:47, taking a centering pass from Zach Bogosian and beating Grubauer with a snap shot from the slot.

Boldy extended the lead 2-0 at 3:59 with his first goal in 11 games. He collected a loose puck just outside the right circle and skated to the slot for a wrist shot.

Ohgren, who was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League under emergency circumstances after Marcus Johansson was a late scratch due to an illness, pushed it to 3-0 at 4:29 with a snap shot below the left circle on a 2-on-1 with Freddy Gaudreau.

Boldy scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 18:23.

