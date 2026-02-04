Kraken at Kings projected lineups

KRAKEN (26-20-9) at KINGS (23-17-14)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Ryan Winterton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Joel Armia
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Joe Hicketts, Warren Foegele
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Catton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Fisker Molgaard was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; the forward could play depending on the status of other players, Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. ... Anderson is day to day; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … With Anderson unavailable, Moverare will enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20. … Hicketts, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Ontario of the AHL on Tuesday. … Forward Kenny Connors was assigned to the AHL on Tuesday.